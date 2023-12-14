Greenhaven Associates Inc. Acquires 259,090 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,090 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises about 2.9% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.16% of Arrow Electronics worth $220,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $230,362,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 376,672 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 214.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,312,000 after buying an additional 318,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average of $128.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.