Greenhaven Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,772,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,600 shares during the period. Avnet accounts for 2.4% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 4.12% of Avnet worth $181,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 39,667 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.