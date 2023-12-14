Greenhaven Associates Inc. Grows Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,850 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for approximately 4.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $347,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,792,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,132,000 after purchasing an additional 349,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in International Paper by 118,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.