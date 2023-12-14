Greenhaven Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,561,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,644,000. NOV makes up 0.4% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 975.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,309,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,604 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in NOV by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in NOV by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 69,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

NOV Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NOV opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

