Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:GHL opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a negative return on equity of 49.21%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 386.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 173,788 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 20.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 173,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

