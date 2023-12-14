Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.60 million. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.040-1.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. Research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $1,166,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

