Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 182,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 4.1% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

