Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 40,239 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,054 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 181,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,797,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.