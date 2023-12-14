Guardian Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 127,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.8% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 810,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,113 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 528,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 131,969 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FNDF opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.