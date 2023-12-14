Guardian Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 46,396 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $61.18 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

