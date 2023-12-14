Guardian Financial Partners LLC Invests $11.25 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 331,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 10.6% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,637,000 after acquiring an additional 416,081 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,571 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 737,314 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

