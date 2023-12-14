Guardian Financial Partners LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.