Guardian Financial Partners LLC Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VYMI opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.01. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $66.13.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

