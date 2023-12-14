Guardian Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.