Guardian Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $236.30. The company has a market capitalization of $332.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

