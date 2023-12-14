Guardian Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 67,298 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $55.94.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

