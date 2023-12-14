Guardian Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,165 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs comprises about 2.2% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.92% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

