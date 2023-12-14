Guardian Financial Partners LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.