Guy Chiarello Sells 80,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,688,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total value of $768,825.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $757,147.50.

Shares of FI opened at $135.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average is $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.25 and a 12-month high of $135.36.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

