Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $1.38 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
