Halpern Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 342.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $1,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.