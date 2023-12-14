Halpern Financial Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Halpern Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $193.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.