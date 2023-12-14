Halpern Financial Inc. Takes $394,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,030,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 74,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,097,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 69,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.23 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

