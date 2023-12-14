Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $115.58 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,606,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 4.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $115,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

