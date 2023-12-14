Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $140.33 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,668 shares during the period. Ares Management comprises approximately 4.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Ares Management worth $140,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,612,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,084,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,538,500 and have sold 399,376 shares worth $41,629,010. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.7 %

ARES stock opened at $114.01 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average is $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

