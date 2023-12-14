Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 3.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $104,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

PAYX opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

