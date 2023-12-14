Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $60,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $239,625,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

