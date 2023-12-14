Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 241 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $14.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $749.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $645.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $666.47. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $295.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.