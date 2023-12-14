Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 0.9% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $335,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $20,717,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $67.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,491.38. 40,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,035.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,960.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,494.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,647 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,344. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

