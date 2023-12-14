Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,595 shares of company stock worth $13,739,841 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $14.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $748.81. 116,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,432. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $397.06 and a 12-month high of $749.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $664.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

