Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 302 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 83,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.84.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.22. 252,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,423. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.99. The stock has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

