Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 505 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $230.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,535 shares of company stock worth $6,570,787 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.