Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.9 %

Cintas stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $569.89. The stock had a trading volume of 56,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,192. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.26. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $576.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.