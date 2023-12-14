Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.24. 76,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $301.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

