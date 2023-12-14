Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.88. 1,812,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.