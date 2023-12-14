Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $175.97. The company had a trading volume of 244,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $163.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.