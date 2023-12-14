Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $616,000 Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $69.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

