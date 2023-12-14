Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $939,000 Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONON. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ON by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ON by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in ON by 646.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONON. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.64. 1,114,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

