Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,105 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LVS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.93. 849,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,296. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

