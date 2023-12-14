Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,020. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

