Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,246 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,762. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,538 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,237 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

