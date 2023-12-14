Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,110,000 after acquiring an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after acquiring an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,538,000 after acquiring an additional 204,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OWL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,403. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.11%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.