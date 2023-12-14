HC Wainwright Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $397.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $390.00 to $397.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $377.13.

VRTX stock opened at $405.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.35 and a 200-day moving average of $352.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 237.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,156 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

