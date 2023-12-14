Head-To-Head Review: Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) versus Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) and Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Basf pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Tronox pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Basf pays out -78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tronox pays out -28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tronox has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Basf is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Basf and Tronox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basf $92.02 billion 0.51 -$660.61 million ($0.84) -15.48 Tronox $3.45 billion 0.59 $497.00 million ($1.75) -7.45

Risk and Volatility

Tronox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basf. Basf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tronox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Basf has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tronox has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Basf and Tronox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basf 3 3 1 0 1.71 Tronox 0 5 2 0 2.29

Tronox has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Tronox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tronox is more favorable than Basf.

Profitability

This table compares Basf and Tronox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basf -3.89% 6.67% 3.21% Tronox -9.78% 0.40% 0.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Basf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Tronox shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tronox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tronox beats Basf on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications, such as polymer dispersions, resins, additives, electronic materials, and antioxidants for automotive, plastics, paints and coatings, electronics, and energy and resource industries. The Surface Technologies segment provides chemical solutions and automotive OEM, which include refinish coatings, surface treatment, catalysts, battery materials, and precious and base metal services for the automotive and chemical sectors. The Nutrition & Care segment offers ingredients for consumer goods in the areas of nutrition, home, personal care, and technical applications; and serves the food and feed producers, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, detergents, cleaners, and crop protection industries. The Agricultural Solutions segment provides seeds and seed treatment products, as well as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological solutions; and digital farming solutions. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products. The company's products are used for the manufacture of paints, coatings, plastics, and paper, as well as various other applications. Tronox Holdings plc is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

