Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 749,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

