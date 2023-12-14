HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 15th total of 136,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTCR opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HeartCore Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

