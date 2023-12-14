Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.50

Shares of Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170.50 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.10), with a volume of 110560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.11).

Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of £369.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Henderson European Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Henderson European Focus Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,352.94%.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

