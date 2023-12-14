HireRight’s (HRT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HRT. TheStreet upgraded HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on HireRight in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on HireRight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

NYSE:HRT opened at $13.01 on Monday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $188.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.57 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

