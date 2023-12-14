Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 241.2% in November

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance
Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $48.69.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.