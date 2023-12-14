Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 241.2% in November

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

