Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098,996 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Huntington Bancshares worth $44,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,172,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 215,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

